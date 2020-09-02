Free Heaters Available to Qualifying Hidalgo Co. Residents

EDINBURG – Temperatures will be dropping again soon in the Rio Grande Valley.

Free heaters will be available to qualifying families through the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency.

Staffers are ready for the forecasted cold snap. They’ve stocked up on heaters.

“We have them sign above the safety features. That is just to make sure that they’re aware of the safety features that are on these heaters that we're giving out,” said Guillermo Palacios, operations manager at Hidalgo County CSA.

Qualifications are based on income and age. The elderly, families with children younger than six and persons with disabilities qualify.

Watch the video above for the full story.