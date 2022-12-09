Fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

A 60-year-old fugitive wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child is behind bars.

Inocencio Hernandez was arrested on Dec. 1 at the Hidalgo International Bridge while trying to cross into the Valley.

Channel 5 News learned Hernandez had been on the run since 2013.

Records show Hernandez is being held at the Hidalgo County jail on a $50,000 bond.