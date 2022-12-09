x

Fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

Related Story

A 60-year-old fugitive wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child is behind bars.

Inocencio Hernandez was arrested on Dec. 1 at the Hidalgo International Bridge while trying to cross into the Valley.

Channel 5 News learned Hernandez had been on the run since 2013.

Records show Hernandez is being held at the Hidalgo County jail on a $50,000 bond. 

News
Fugitive wanted on charge of aggravated sexual...
Fugitive wanted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
A 60-year-old fugitive wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child is behind bars. Inocencio Hernandez... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 07 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Wednesday, December 07, 2022 5:05:00 PM CST December 07, 2022
Radar
7 Days