Fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
A 60-year-old fugitive wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child is behind bars.
Inocencio Hernandez was arrested on Dec. 1 at the Hidalgo International Bridge while trying to cross into the Valley.
Channel 5 News learned Hernandez had been on the run since 2013.
Records show Hernandez is being held at the Hidalgo County jail on a $50,000 bond.
