Government Extends Deadline to Comment on Border Wall Plans

WESLACO - The federal government has extended the public comment period on proposed border wall projects here in the Valley.

They're hoping you will give your input before construction begins.

The original deadline for the comment period was Monday at midnight.

Tuesday, the federal government announcing they would extend the deadline until September 25th.

There are projects planned for Starr, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties.

On Tuesday, CBP officials said they were extending the deadline due to the need for “well thought out and developed comments on border wall plans."

All comments can be submitted online through a federal website.