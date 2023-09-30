Great horned owl continues to recover after getting trapped in fishing line in Rio Hondo
An owl that was discovered tangled up in fishing line dangling in a tree in Rio Hondo continues to recover.
The great horned owl has made “serious progress” in her recovery, according to the South Padre Island Birding Nature & Alligator Sanctuary.
The owl suffered a damaged shoulder that should heal over time.
Her rescuers believe the owl got trapped after fishermen left their trash behind.
