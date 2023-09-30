Great horned owl continues to recover after getting trapped in fishing line in Rio Hondo

An owl that was discovered tangled up in fishing line dangling in a tree in Rio Hondo continues to recover.

The great horned owl has made “serious progress” in her recovery, according to the South Padre Island Birding Nature & Alligator Sanctuary.

PREVIOUS STORY: Great horned owl recovering after getting trapped in fishing line in Rio Hondo

The owl suffered a damaged shoulder that should heal over time.

Her rescuers believe the owl got trapped after fishermen left their trash behind.