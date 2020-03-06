x

Harlingen Man Behind Bars for Enticing Minor Online

HARLINGEN – A 21-year-old Harlingen man accused of enticing a teen to meet up at a hotel will go before a judge Thursday.

Alejandro Moya was allegedly talking to the 13-year-old on two different social media apps.

Authorities say he also sent explicit pictures and videos of himself to the girl.

