Harlingen Man Behind Bars for Enticing Minor Online
HARLINGEN – A 21-year-old Harlingen man accused of enticing a teen to meet up at a hotel will go before a judge Thursday.
Alejandro Moya was allegedly talking to the 13-year-old on two different social media apps.
Authorities say he also sent explicit pictures and videos of himself to the girl.
