Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other

HARLINGEN – Two separate investigations continue in Harlingen with the possible link between one case and a missing Corpus Christi woman.

A suspect is charged with murder in one case. In another, human remains were found Tuesday are in the process of being identified.

When the news broke, a worried mother watching in Corpus Christi felt her heart drop. She called Harlingen police hoping those remains weren’t her daughter’s.

Rosie Loera says her daughter, Elyn, left Corpus Christi for Harlingen on Sept. 12 to visit her boyfriend, 44 –year-old Anthony Eliff. A few days later, she lost contact with her daughter, but spoken to Eliff. He said he would keep Elyn’s belongings. She’s been missing since.

Earlier this week, Loera heard the news of Eliff’s arrest on murder charges. Shortly after she learned of another Harlingen investigation after human remains were found in San Benito.

Watch the video above for the full story.