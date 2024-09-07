Health officials continue push for COVID-19 vaccinations
Public health officials have said that in order to avoid the problems the Valley saw this time last year, residents must get vaccinated.
But one family who decided to come to the beach on Monday said they're still unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hidalgo County’s health authority says this time last year, the county was reporting around 150 new cases every day. Now, the county reports around 400 cases everyday.
"People that are being admitted today compared to last year - younger, take a lot longer to die because they have a lot more resources,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez. “But the numbers themselves, statistically they're worse."
Dr. Melendez says the more people wait on getting vaccinated, the greater chance the virus has in mutating and resisting current vaccines.
