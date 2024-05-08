Heart of the Valley: Lowering stress can affect blood sugar levels

Stress plays a big part in diabetes and that's why managing stress levels is so important

Health experts say doing yoga, listening to calm music or meditating can lower stress and blood sugar levels.

Monitoring blood sugar levels is important for those who have diabetes. There are many things that can affect your blood sugar like medications, exercise, food and stress.

When you are stressed, your body releases a hormone known as cortisol, that can stop insulin from working properly and raise your blood glucose levels.

FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Doctors say it's important to take care of both your mental and physical health.

"Reaching out and trying to form that support system, making time for yourself every day, hobbies, activities that you find interesting, starting to incorporate some exercise into your routine, walking on a daily basis is really helpful," South Texas Health System Behavioral Nursing Director Kevin Trussell said.

Health experts say diabetes not only impacts the way you live, but can also trickle down to your family. It's important for them to learn about the disease to help you reach your health goals.

"It's difficult, and you're going to have a lot of those temptations, right? And it's so good, you're used to eating like four or five tortillas with your dinner and then now you've got to suddenly change that. It becomes really difficult, but educating everybody involved in your life is really important so that they can provide the support and not the opposite," Trussell said.

It's also important to know when to reach out to someone for help.

Patients who have diabetes are two to three times more likely to suffer from depression.

Doctors say if you feel overwhelmed, you should find someone to talk to or do an activity that makes you happy.