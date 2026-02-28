Hidalgo County breaks ground on $4.5 million park in Edinburg

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and Edinburg CISD leaders broke ground Wednesday on a $4.5 million project to provide a park in the area.

The southeast Park is being built on S. Chavez Road between Betts Elementary and Esparza Elementary, according to a news release. The park will feature a splash pad, walking trails, an inclusive playground, and more.

The park is designed to enhance quality of life and expand recreational opportunities for families in one of the fastest-growing areas of the city, a news release stated.

“This park represents what strong partnerships can accomplish,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said in a statement. “By working alongside Edinburg CISD and building this park on district property, we are maximizing public resources and creating a shared space that will serve students during the school day and families after hours. We are investing in health, safety, and the future of our community.”

The land the park is being built on was made available through a partnership between the district and the precinct.

“This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to student success and community well-being,” Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario E. Salinas stated. “By allowing this park to be developed on district land, we are expanding opportunities for our students while strengthening the connection between our schools and the families we serve. This park will truly become an extension of the classroom.”

A completion date was not provided.