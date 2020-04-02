Hidalgo County judge asks authorities to step up enforcement of shelter-at-home order
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez is asking law enforcement from across the Rio Grande Valley to step up their enforcement of the county's shelter-at-home orders.
“We know there is a tsunami coming,” Cortez said. “It hasn’t hit us yet. If there is anything we can do to mitigate this it is stronger enforcement on the orders.”
According to a release, Cortez says some residents are not taking the order seriously. The Cameron County judge, during a briefing Tuesday, echoed the same concern.
The judge says all residents need to protect themselves or risk potentially overwhelming local health systems.
