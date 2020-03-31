Hidalgo County judge asks authorities to step up enforcement of shelter-at-home order
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez is asking law enforcement from across the Rio Grande Valley to step up their enforcement of the county's shelter-at-home orders.
“We know there is a tsunami coming,” Cortez said. “It hasn’t hit us yet. If there is anything we can do to mitigate this it is stronger enforcement on the orders.”
According to a release, Cortez says some residents are not taking the order seriously. The Cameron County judge, during a briefing Tuesday, echoed the same concern.
The judge says all residents need to protect themselves or risk potentially overwhelming local health systems.
More News
News Video
-
Local immigration advocates concerned for high-risk population in detention
-
Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold
-
Salvation Army in McAllen running low on resources due to pandemic
-
As positive virus cases rise in Cameron County, officials urge public to...
-
Hidalgo County judge asks authorities to step up enforcement of shelter-at-home order