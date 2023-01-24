High summer reservations for RV spaces at Isla Blanca Park

The start to the summer season is months away, and reservations for Isla Blanca Park are starting to book up.

RV sites for June and July are 100 percent booked.

The parks director said they opened up their summer online reservations January 15th at 8 p.m.

It took between 15 and 30 minutes to fill those months with reservations.

The parks director says people are choosing to reserve so far in advance is something they typically see.

Most of the people that are reserving are locals.

“This is a very popular park,” Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega said. “We have our 600 RV sites here at this park.”

Vega says there are still sites available for May and August, but he does recommend going to the online reservation to see what’s available.