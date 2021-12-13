Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Officer's Vehicle Under Investigation
SAN JUAN – Police in San Juan are sending a DWI warning following a hit-and-run.
A DWI turned hit-and-run suspect slammed into an officer’s vehicle then took off Sunday night.
The officer suffered minor injuries and the suspect is now in custody.
Watch the video above for more information.
