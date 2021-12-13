x

Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Officer's Vehicle Under Investigation

Related Story

SAN JUAN – Police in San Juan are sending a DWI warning following a hit-and-run.  

A DWI turned hit-and-run suspect slammed into an officer’s vehicle then took off Sunday night.  

The officer suffered minor injuries and the suspect is now in custody.  

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Officer’s Vehicle Under Investigation
Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Officer’s Vehicle Under Investigation
SAN JUAN – Police in San Juan are sending a DWI warning following a hit-and-run. A DWI turned hit-and-run... More >>
2 years ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 4:41:00 PM CDT April 22, 2019
Radar
7 Days