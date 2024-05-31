Houston murder suspect awaiting extradition from Donna

A 30-year-old man wanted on a murder charge out of Houston turned himself in to police, according to the Donna Police Department.

Roberto Madrigal walked in to the Donna Police Department Wednesday at around 3:20 p.m. and was later released to the custody of the U.S. Marshals for extradition, a news release from department spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks said.

According to KTRK-TV, Houston’s ABC affiliate, Madrigal was named as the suspect in the deadly December 2023 shooting.

A report from KTRK-TV states that Madrigal was working at a Houston body shop at the 15000 block of Lee Drive when he reportedly got upset at two coworkers and fired at both of them, killing Jahmar Sampson and injuring Rafael Smith.

Madrigal had been on the run ever since.

No other details were available.