HOV: Working moms and the importance of prioritizing mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and while the pandemic may have taken a toll on some, the women of the Rio Grande Valley hit the ground running.

Juggling community service, work, and family life, three Valley moms share their experiences.

Imayo York is the secretary of Village in the Valley, a nonprofit organization focusing on connecting cultures and meeting community needs.

She says when people require clothing, toiletries, and other personal items, the organization offers a lending hand.

Leading the young community is where civil engineer Jessica Maldonado comes in by mentoring high school seniors in STEM fields.

"If I can lead them in one way or help them with just the idea to just dream big, then I feel that I am fulfilling my purpose," Maldonado said.

Heather Segovia runs a small business and helps with nonprofit work. She says bringing her love for the community and her daughter together is special.

"It felt really amazing to be able to take her to a place where I am setting up for where something bigger is going to happen," Segovia said. "She was able to see me in action. That was wonderful to feel."

But what do all three exceptional women have in common?

Not only do they lead their community, but they do so while raising families of their own.

But the pandemic showed them that to help others in the community, they need to help themselves first.

"When the pandemic happened, it definitely showed me that you can stop," Maldonado said. "You can stop and have that time with your family."

As life slowly gets back to normal, social worker Patricia Hernandez says it's essential for working moms to ask for help.

"When we are asking other people for help," Hernandez said. "Especially if it's your partner, your children, it gives them the opportunity to learn and grow as well."

Hernandez said it's vital to encourage all Valley moms to put their health first.

Those with any questions about being a working mom, or needing advice or resources, can join us on our Facebook page Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. for a live Q&A session with a doctor.