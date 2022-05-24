'I was terrified': 19-year-old recounts stabbing attack in Edinburg

A 19-year-old man is still recovering from a stabbing in February — and is breaking his silence in a Channel 5 News exclusive interview.

The incident happened n ear an IHOP restaurant in Edinburg. Police say 19-year-old Christopher Rios was stabbed multiple times.

“I was terrified, I was bleeding out, I was in pain, I couldn’t hold my body,” Rios said.

With 15 stab wounds all over his body, and a scar that shows where his eye was slashed, Rios recounted the brutal attack that left him in the hospital for seven days.

“This guy came knocking on my window telling me to get out, screaming," Rios said. "He wouldn’t leave. So, what I did was, I put it in reverse, the car. He pulled me out. I don’t know how he…opened the car. He got me out. We started going at it, and by the time I knew it, I was stabbed.”

Rios was with a female friend that night, and at the time, he had no idea that the person attacking him was his friend's ex-boyfriend.

“I had to get away from this person because he was chasing me down," Rios said. "He got into my car, he was chasing me down with it.”

Rios says he managed to run across Trenton Road and hid behind a large palm tree. Finally, he saw his alleged attacker drive off toward the expressway, so Rios ran back across the street and into the IHOP.

“I just collapsed there waiting for the ambulance to show up. There was a lot of people helping out to stop the bleeding,” Rios said.

According to police, the person driving Rios' car eventually slammed into the expressway wall and was later located in Alamo. He was identified as 17-year-old Aaron Rivas of Alamo.

Rios suffered a punctured lung and many of his wounds required dozens of staples to close them.

Rios' mother, Melissa Rios, says she's still wondering why this happened to her son.

“He’s not affiliated with any gangs or with anything like that," Melissa Rios said. "He’s always kept to himself, played football, he works out, has good friends, great friends.”

Melissa's eyes teared up when she thought of what her son has endured and now wants to raise awareness and share a message with other parents.

“Always keep an eye and know where their children are at because it could happen to anyone,” Melissa said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Rivas’ attorney, but has not heard back.