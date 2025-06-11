x

ICE realiza redada de inmigración en una taquería de San Benito

Related Story

Este lunes 9 de junio agentes de ICE realizaron una redada en una taquería ubicada en San Benito. 

Vuelva a revisar la noticia para más actualizaciones. 

News
ICE realiza redada de inmigración en una...
ICE realiza redada de inmigración en una taquería de San Benito
Este lunes 9 de junio agentes de ICE realizaron una redada en una taquería ubicada en San Benito. Vuelva... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 Monday, June 09, 2025 5:25:00 PM CDT June 09, 2025
Radar
7 Days