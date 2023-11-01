Investigation Underway after Body Discovered in Weslaco Canal
WESLACO – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a canal Thursday.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is that of a male.
He was discovered near Mile 10 North and Mile 6 ½.
An autopsy has been ordered.
