Investigation Underway after Body Discovered in Weslaco Canal

WESLACO – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a canal Thursday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is that of a male.

He was discovered near Mile 10 North and Mile 6 ½.

An autopsy has been ordered.

4 years ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 9:09:00 AM CST January 04, 2019
