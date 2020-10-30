Investigators Question Woman who Called about Bridge Concern

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Investigators are deciding what to do after discovering the source of a call that led to the closure of the Queen Isabella Causeway.

The bridge between Port Isabel and South Padre Island was closed to traffic for at least two hours Friday.

SPI Police Chief Randy Smith said a woman called 911 to say the bridge was going to collapse and then hung up.

Investigators later located the caller and interviewed her.

Smith said criminal charges will only come if TxDOT, the owner of the bridge, wants to press charges and if the Cameron County DA’s Office wants to take the case.