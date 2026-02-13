'Irreplaceable' hamboard stolen from South Padre Island business

Two South Padre Island business owners are pleading for help from the public after their business was broken into.

Touch Massage Therapy owners Lupe and Aaron Metzger said the thief broke into their business at 2612 Gulf Blvd. on Feb. 4, 2026, and stole nearly $2,100 worth of items.

The owners say they just want one item back: a red and white hamboard that holds deep sentimental value for their family.

The South Padre Island Police Department said the suspect forced their way into the business. Surveillance video shows the person spent about 20 minutes inside the shop.

"He loaded up his own backpack, loaded up my husband's backpack, and walked out with everything in hand," Lupe Metzger said.

The thief stole an iPad, a computer, chargers and the hamboard.

The hamboard is a surfboard on wheels used for surf training. The couple's granddaughter learned to ride it when she was 6 years old before eventually surfing.

The couple said the hamboard is unique and can’t be bought in stores and called it “irreplaceable.”

"I don't care about anything else; it can be replaced, but that board has so many memories of our grandkids and our lives here that we just want the board back," Lupe said.

The family says their granddaughter, who is now 11, was seriously hurt in a crash three years ago and nearly lost her life. Getting back on the board helped her heal emotionally.

"She didn't have all her memories, but some of her fondest memories were of being on the island and being on that board with my husband," Lupe said.

Aaron said seeing the board missing was devastating.

"When I saw that the board wasn't where it normally is, my heart just sank," Aaron said.

The owners say they had only been open for two weeks when the break-in happened. They've made security changes to prevent another incident.

Lupe said she's been searching for the board throughout the area.

"I just want the board back. It stresses me out. I've walked every street, I've driven up and down, and I still drive," Lupe said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the South Padre Island Police Department at 956-761-5454.

Watch the video above for the full story.