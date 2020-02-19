John Henry Gonzalez Returns Home To Play For UTRGV
Related Story
EDINBURG - Former Edinburg High pitcher John Henry Gonzalez has returned home to play for UTRGV after a stint at Texas Tech.
Our Erica Ross caught up with Gonzalez after his debut with the Vaqueros.
News
EDINBURG - Former Edinburg High pitcher John Henry Gonzalez has returned home to play for UTRGV after a stint at... More >>
News Video
-
Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
-
Valley doctor explains how long viruses can last on surfaces
-
Candidates in Cameron County sheriff's race call for change
-
Officials encourage Willacy County residents to vote due to low turnout history