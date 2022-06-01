John Henry Gonzalez Returns Home To Play For UTRGV
EDINBURG - Former Edinburg High pitcher John Henry Gonzalez has returned home to play for UTRGV after a stint at Texas Tech.
Our Erica Ross caught up with Gonzalez after his debut with the Vaqueros.
