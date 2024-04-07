x

Korean War Veteran Entered into Final Resting Place

PEARSALL- A once unidentified soldier is now in his final resting place.

Herschel Riggs left Rio Grande City as a teenager.

He fought in the Korean War, and was declared dead in 1953.

Riggs' remains weren't identified until earlier this year.

After a ceremony in the valley on Friday, Riggs was buried Saturday in Pearsall.

CHANNEL 5'S Christian Von Preysing was there for his burial.

Click the video above for the full story.

