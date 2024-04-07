Korean War Veteran Entered into Final Resting Place
PEARSALL- A once unidentified soldier is now in his final resting place.
Herschel Riggs left Rio Grande City as a teenager.
He fought in the Korean War, and was declared dead in 1953.
Riggs' remains weren't identified until earlier this year.
After a ceremony in the valley on Friday, Riggs was buried Saturday in Pearsall.
