Korean War Veteran Entered into Final Resting Place

PEARSALL- A once unidentified soldier is now in his final resting place.

Herschel Riggs left Rio Grande City as a teenager.

He fought in the Korean War, and was declared dead in 1953.

Riggs' remains weren't identified until earlier this year.

After a ceremony in the valley on Friday, Riggs was buried Saturday in Pearsall.

CHANNEL 5'S Christian Von Preysing was there for his burial.

