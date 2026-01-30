x

La Villa Municipal Park temporarily closes for upgrades

By: Karen Lucero

Related Story

La Villa's only park will be closed for two weeks as crews upgrade the park.

The closure at La Villa Municipal Park started on Wednesday as crews laid down 60 loads of dirt to level out spots around the park that tend to flood.

The city said crews will also install new equipment.

“We plan to install three brand-new sets of playground equipment, which will cost approximately $200,000,” La Villa City Administrator Antonio “Tony” Barco said.

News
La Villa Municipal Park temporarily closes for...
La Villa Municipal Park temporarily closes for upgrades
La Villa's only park will be closed for two weeks as crews upgrade the park. The closure at La... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 29 2026 Jan 29, 2026 Thursday, January 29, 2026 3:41:00 PM CST January 29, 2026
Radar
7 Days