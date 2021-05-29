Levee repairs to be completed by the end of June

Hidalgo County officials met with a representative from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who informed officials that all additional repairs to the Rio Grande levee will be completed by the end of June 2021.

During the Thursday meeting, , Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Brigadier General Christopher G. Beck who updated the officials on the status of the levee repairs.

Repairs to the three levee breaches have been completed and all additional repairs to the Rio Grande levee will be completed by the end of June 2021, the county said in a news release following the meeting.

READ MORE: DHS to repair breached levee system in Hidalgo County

General Beck gave an update on the repairs being performed to the levee. He also reviewed an emergency plan should the region experience heavy rains, the news release stated.

“The repairs to our levees are crucial in keeping our residents and their homes safe, especially as Hurricane Season begins next week,” Hidalgo County Judge Cortez said in a statement. “Our meeting with General Beck alleviated our concerns regarding a possible breach. We know the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are ready to assist us if our area is hit with severe weather and our levees are damaged.”

Large sections of the levee were left open when the Biden administration stopped all border wall construction last January.

Last month, President Biden ordered all gaps to be repaired.