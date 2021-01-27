x

Liga MX Teams Take Over HEB Park In Friendly

EDINBURG - Mexican pro soccer took over HEB Park Thursday night as Liga MX teams Rayados and Santos Laguna face off in a friendly.

After a 1-1 tie, the match went to a PK shootout where Santos would prevail 4-2.

Here's a look at some of the highlights.

