LUPE launches campaign to make internet connections more accessible in colonias

It’s no doubt the coronavirus is disrupting the educational system in the Rio Grande Valley, especially for students living in colonias. Some have fallen behind because of the lack of internet access.

According to the U.S. Census, people living in colonias made an average income of under $29,000. Many colonias are in remote areas of the Valley, where there is little to no internet connection.

La Unión Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) launched a petition — Internet es un derecho or Internet is a Right — in hopes of getting the attention of public officials.

Sign the petition here.

