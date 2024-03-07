Made in the 956: Just Do It Life Coaching

Helping others is something Laura Flores has turned into a career.

Laura is the founder and owner of "Just Do It Life Coaching."

“Life coaching is a way of training and being able to re-train someone with being accountable to what their accomplishments are,” Laura said. “So a life coach helps to guide you to the actual success that you deserve, to have what you've been not able to complete on your own."

Laura got involved in this line of work in 2018 after a drunk driver crashed into her and her son in 2018.

Laura said that crash brought to light demons she had been struggling with.

“I was a current eating disorder patient, I had had a [severe] eating disorder for years —so at that point I was told I could no longer go to the gym,” Laura said. “So I decided it was time to deal with my demons.”

Laura began studying, and soon found out not only how to help herself, but how to help others as well.

“When I started healing internally, literally internally, I started realizing that I could help others as well,” Laura aid. “So that's how I chose my profession. And I'm a certified health coach as well."

Laura is also a published author who is using her past to motivate people to get a head start on their future.

“I want people out there to know, especially young ladies and young men who are future leaders, to never give up on themselves, “Laura said. “Because at 18, I was not this Laura. I’m a totally different individual. They need to give themselves their times, their errors, their failures.”

“When you do fail, failure is not the end result. Success follows, and my motto has always been from the get-go, live life loud."

Laura Flores and Just Do It Life Coaching — Made in The 956.