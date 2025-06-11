Man arrested after climbing roof of Edinburg home while fleeing from police

A man who was possibly under the influence of drugs and climbed the roof of a home is now in custody, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

The man, identified only as a 33-year-old Edinburg man, attempted to jump from the rooftop of a home at the 900 block of Los Ebanos Court at around 6:30 p.m. Monday before police were able to “safely” take him into custody, according to police.

According to police, the man fled from on foot after police responded to reports of the man “acting suspiciously” and swinging a walking stick like a sword shortly after 1 p.m.

“When officers arrived and issued verbal commands, the subject ignored them and fled on foot,” the statement reads. “He then somehow grabbed a shovel and climbed onto a rooftop.”

The man will undergo medical treatment and charges will be filed following his release.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.