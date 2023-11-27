x

Man Arrested after Drug House Raid in McAllen

MCALLEN – A McAllen man accused of drug trafficking is under arrest.

Aaron Ramirez, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and for possession of a controlled substance.

McAllen police responded to the 800 block of West B C Ave. in reference to drugs being sold on Wednesday.

Officers issued a search warrant for a home and found cocaine and synthetic marijuana inside.

Ramirez’s bond was set at $370,000.

