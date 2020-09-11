Man Catches 12-Foot Tiger Shark at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A two-hour tussle resulted in a big catch for an angler at South Padre Island.

Matthew Zuniga says he never expected to reel in a tiger shark.

“It would be my first tiger shark on the Texas coast,” he says. “It was 149 and three-quarters of an inch, which is going on 12 and a half feet.”

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with a natural resources specialist with Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fisheries.

He says although tiger sharks are not common in the area, they have received reports from anglers catching this type of fish.

