Man Catches 12-Foot Tiger Shark at South Padre Island
Related Story
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A two-hour tussle resulted in a big catch for an angler at South Padre Island.
Matthew Zuniga says he never expected to reel in a tiger shark.
“It would be my first tiger shark on the Texas coast,” he says. “It was 149 and three-quarters of an inch, which is going on 12 and a half feet.”
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with a natural resources specialist with Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fisheries.
He says although tiger sharks are not common in the area, they have received reports from anglers catching this type of fish.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A two-hour tussle resulted in a big catch for an angler at South Padre Island. Matthew... More >>
News Video
-
Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
-
New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is...
-
RGV livestock show kicks off virtually on Friday
-
Old air conditioning systems in schools could be a COVID-19 spreader