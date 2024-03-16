Man Convicted in Road Rage Murder Case Denied Bond

EDINBURG – A man convicted in a road rage murder was denied his release on bond before his sentencing.

Fabian Paredes was convicted last week and has been in jail since.

Paredes’ lawyers argued why he should be released before his December sentencing.

Paredes faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced.

That sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 10.

Paredes' attorney says he will discuss plans for moving up the sentencing date with Paredes and his family.

They will also discuss an appeal.

