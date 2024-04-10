Man found guilty in connection with murder of former Harlingen football star

The man accused of killing a former Harlingen High School football star has been found guilty by a jury.

Eduardo Aceves was convicted in the murder of Lesley Maurice Hunter on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced in May, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

RELATED STORY: Second man sentenced in connection with death of former Harlingen HS athlete

Hunter was the star running back at Harlingen High School in 1994.

Two other suspects have already been convicted in connection with the murder.

Saenz said Aceves collaborated with Juan Lozano and Angel Pizano in the fatal stabbing of Hunter back in October 2020.

Lozano has been sentenced to life in prison and Pizano was sentenced to 15 years.

Aceves faces up to life in prison.