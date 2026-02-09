McAllen business braces for game day rush

As the Big Game on Sunday approaches, Rio Grande Valley businesses are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

The cold snaps that passed through the Valley last month created challenges for one meat market.

With days until the biggest football event of the year, families are stocking up on the essentials.

"We are doing some pico de gallo and some guacamole, of course, and some salsas, matchas and everything," McAllen resident Liz Rodriguez said. "We are grabbing some spare ribs and some party wings for the sale, because it's a really good deal, and I mean it's going to feed a lot of us."

Rodriguez is cooking for a crowd and budgeting carefully.

"We are feeding about 10 people," Rodriguez said. "We're expecting it to be way more expensive because everything's going up."

It's not just families prepping; businesses are too.

Aguilar's Meat Market General Manager Marco Aguilar says last week's freeze created challenges behind the counter.

"We were pretty short on especially wings more than anything. Leg quarters were pretty short also. So it kind of puts pressure on the market, and we're trying to catch up now," Aguilar said.

Aguilar says the cold snap delayed shipments, leaving one of the biggest game day staples, chicken wings, in short supply.

If you were planning to swap the wings for a patty, you might be out of luck there, too.

"Ground beef has been a little bit high because there's no demand for holiday roast anymore," Aguilar said.

Despite limited supply, chicken wings are cheaper than before, down a full $1, from $2.99 to $1.99 a pound, as demand for the Big Game ramps up.

"Whenever we see something is going to work for that weekend, we try to push that as our leading item so that way the customers can have a good price to come into the store," Aguilar said.

Aguilar says the focus now is on preparation and making sure enough product makes it through the doors.

"Preparing with our managers to make sure we order enough product to make sure we get them in," Aguilar said.

