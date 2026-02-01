x

McAllen High Bulldogs keep perfect record intact & La Feria Lionettes stay undefeated in district play

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

Highlights from high school Edinburg Vela vs. McAllen High, Weslaco vs. Edinburg North, and Grulla vs. La Feria basketball games.

News
McAllen High Bulldogs keep perfect record intact...
McAllen High Bulldogs keep perfect record intact & La Feria Lionettes stay undefeated in district play
Highlights from high school Edinburg Vela vs. McAllen High, Weslaco vs. Edinburg North, and Grulla vs. La Feria basketball games. More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 Friday, January 30, 2026 9:48:00 PM CST January 30, 2026
Radar
7 Days