Medical Breakthroughs: New procedure treating COPD
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, is a condition that limits airflow in and out of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.
Until recently, the primary treatment options were inhalers and oxygen. Now, there's another alternative.
Frances Clark, 73, said she was diagnosed with COPD 25 years ago. Recently, she underwent a minimally-invasive procedure where zephyr endobronchial valves were implanted into the left side of her lung by pulmonologist Dr. Nadeem Ali.
The tiny, one-way valves allow the healthier portions of the lung to work more efficiently.
It's designed for patients with significant to moderate COPD, but individuals are required to quit smoking at least three months prior to the procedure.
In Clark's case, it's been life-changing. She’s not only making household tasks much easier, but it’s allowing her to travel and spend time with family.
Potential candidates for this procedure will undergo testing to determine their eligibility.
More information on the procedure is available online.
