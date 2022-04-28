Mercedes Dome Shelter Now Open to Those in Need of Warm Place
WESLACO – As the cold weather makes its way south late Monday evening, shelters are starting to open across the Rio Grande Valley.
The National Weather Service extended the freeze watch to include all of Hidalgo and Starr counties and inland Willacy County. It begins late Tuesday night and runs through Wednesday morning.
The following local organizations are making adjustments to help protect those from the extreme cold:
Brownsville
Ozanam Center
656 North Minnesota Ave
Shelter accepting donations.
Main phone number: 956-831-6331, after 6 p.m., call 589-8084
Donna
Donna Recreational Center
307 Miller Ave
Open Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 a.m.
Edinburg
Edinburg Health and Wellness Facility
315 E Palm Dr
Opens Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It is recommended to bring food, medication and bedding.
Harlingen
Loaves and Fishes
514 South E St
Shelter closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Phone number: 956-423-1014
McAllen
Salvation Army
Pecan and 23rd St
ID required.
Phone number: 956-682-1468
Mercedes
Lucero Del Norte Community Church
5806 Lucero Del Norte St
Phone Number: 956-490-7476
Mercedes Dome Shelter
1202 N Vermont Ave
Opens Wednesday, Nov. 13 and will accept people until 10 p.m.
If no one shows up, it will close.
Mission
Mission Parks & Recreation Building
721 N Bryan Rd
Opens Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and will remain available through Wednesday evening.
Phone number: 956-580-8760
Rio Grande City
Wings on Fire Ministries
1207 N Avasolo St
For more information, call 956-735-7796.
Weslaco
First Baptist Church - Community Center
600 South Kansas Ave
Set to open Tuesday and Wednesday night
Overnight guests are allowed to stay until 7 a.m.
Picture ID is required
