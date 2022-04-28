x

Mercedes Dome Shelter Now Open to Those in Need of Warm Place

WESLACO – As the cold weather makes its way south late Monday evening, shelters are starting to open across the Rio Grande Valley.

The National Weather Service extended the freeze watch to include all of Hidalgo and Starr counties and inland Willacy County. It begins late Tuesday night and runs through Wednesday morning.

The following local organizations are making adjustments to help protect those from the extreme cold: 


Brownsville

Ozanam Center
656 North Minnesota Ave

Shelter accepting donations.
Main phone number: 956-831-6331, after 6 p.m., call 589-8084
 

Donna

Donna Recreational Center
307 Miller Ave

Open Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 a.m. 

Edinburg

Edinburg Health and Wellness Facility
315 E Palm Dr

Opens Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It is recommended to bring food, medication and bedding.


Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes
514 South E St

Shelter closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. 
Phone number: 956-423-1014
 

McAllen

Salvation Army
Pecan and 23rd St

ID required.
Phone number: 956-682-1468


Mercedes


Lucero Del Norte Community Church
5806 Lucero Del Norte St

Phone Number: 956-490-7476


Mercedes Dome Shelter
1202 N Vermont Ave

Opens Wednesday, Nov. 13 and will accept people until 10 p.m.
If no one shows up, it will close. 

Mission

Mission Parks & Recreation Building 
721 N Bryan Rd

Opens Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and will remain available through Wednesday evening. 
Phone number: 956-580-8760



Rio Grande City

Wings on Fire Ministries 
1207 N Avasolo St

For more information, call 956-735-7796.

Weslaco

First Baptist Church - Community Center 
600 South Kansas Ave

Set to open Tuesday and Wednesday night 
Overnight guests are allowed to stay until 7 a.m.
Picture ID is required 

