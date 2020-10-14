Valley Organizations Offering Shelter Amid Cold Weather

WESLACO – As the cold weather makes its way south late Monday evening, shelters are starting to open across the Rio Grande Valley.

The National Weather Service extended the freeze watch to include all of Hidalgo and Starr counties and inland Willacy County. It begins late Tuesday night and runs through Wednesday morning.

The following local organizations are making adjustments to help protect those from the extreme cold:



Brownsville

Ozanam Center

656 North Minnesota Ave

Shelter accepting donations.

Main phone number: 956-831-6331, after 6 p.m., call 589-8084



Donna

Donna Recreational Center

307 Miller Ave

Open Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 a.m.

Edinburg

Edinburg Health and Wellness Facility

315 E Palm Dr

Opens Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It is recommended to bring food, medication and bedding.



Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes

514 South E St

Shelter closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Phone number: 956-423-1014



McAllen

Salvation Army

Pecan and 23rd St

ID required.

Phone number: 956-682-1468



Mercedes



Lucero Del Norte Community Church

5806 Lucero Del Norte St

Phone Number: 956-490-7476



Mercedes Dome Shelter

1202 N Vermont Ave

Opens Wednesday, Nov. 13 and will accept people until 10 p.m.

If no one shows up, it will close.

Mission

Mission Parks & Recreation Building

721 N Bryan Rd

Opens Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and will remain available through Wednesday evening.

Phone number: 956-580-8760





Rio Grande City

Wings on Fire Ministries

1207 N Avasolo St

For more information, call 956-735-7796.

Weslaco



First Baptist Church - Community Center

600 South Kansas Ave

Set to open Tuesday and Wednesday night

Overnight guests are allowed to stay until 7 a.m.

Picture ID is required