Mercedes family loses belongings and pets in house fire

A Mercedes family is counting their blessings after escaping a house fire.

Jose Margarito, his wife Maria Cortez and their daughter have lived at the home for almost 40 years. On Saturday night, a fire forced them out.

"There was no time for anything, for anything, everything was too fast," Jose said.

Jose and Maria assume the fire took everything, including their documents, cars, clothes and medicines. They wanted to check the debris, but yellow tape still surrounds the home, stopping them from going inside.

Jose says their neighbors warned the family about the danger.

"My daughter said it was two men who came and knocked on our door, but loudly and screaming to us to get out, and that's when she opened the door and saw the men and the flames," Jose said.

Once outside, Jose went back inside to try and save what he could. He was only able to grab the couple's funeral plans and wallet.

They brought several birds and dogs inside because of the cold weather, many of them died in the fire.

Mercedes Fire Chief Javier Campos Jr. says multiple fire departments worked for hours to extinguish the flames. He said windy conditions from the cold front created a challenge for firefighters.

The neighbors who warned the family are thankful they were able to help.

"No one ever expects it, so it was heartbreaking to see that, but luckily my brother was out, he's always outside, and he noticed that," neighbor Santos Perez said.

The Hidalgo County fire marshal is in charge of the investigation.

While the family waits, they're thankful for the support from neighbors and family members helping them during this time.

They're also relying on faith as they count their blessings that they made it out of the home alive.

