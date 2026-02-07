Mercedes officials working to remove church debris after demolition

A partially collapsed church in Mercedes has been demolished.

People who lived around the church were worried it was going to fully collapse.

The city demolished it in January after the property owners failed to take action. The decision cost taxpayers $50,000.

Now the city is working to remove the remaining debris and determine the cost.

"We got some estimates that it is going to be $100,000 to remove the debris. We would like to work with the owners and have them be responsible owners and remove it in a timely fashion, so we probably, more than likely, will start issuing citations if they don't do so," Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez said.

Anyone who has driven through the area of Mercedes knows the streets around the church have been closed for more than three months.

City leaders say 5th Street between Missouri Avenue and Texas Avenue is expected to reopen this week.