Merger Between 2 Local Rotary Clubs to Inspire Ideas

MCALLEN – After decades of operating as separate clubs, two McAllen rotary clubs have joined forces.

The inaugural meeting was a historic moment for the Rotary Club of McAllen, founded in 1920, and the Rotary Club of McAllen North, founded in 1984.

“It seems to be we’re going to have two different groups. I think that creates better ideas and maybe more projects,” says member Carlos Vasquez.  

Despite their struggle with memberships, KRGV’s Rick Diaz learned the merger will also strengthen their numbers. Nonetheless, it’s a historic moment for both groups.

