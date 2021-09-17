Migrants drop-offs at Anzalduas Park decreasing, officials say

In just over one month, McAllen city leaders say they've dished out more than $136,000 in taxpayer money on the migrant tent compound near Mission.

Officials say the dollar amount will rise as migrants continue to be dropped off at Anzalduas Park, though the drop-off numbers of migrants and the amount of those testing positive for COVID-19 are beginning to wane.

McAllen Assistant City Manager Jeff Johnson says there has been a "significant slow down this past week in terms of the numbers of immigrants being dropped off by federal agencies throughout the area," adding that, on average, they see about 320 drop-offs per day.

City leaders say they've compiled their expenses if the federal government were to reimburse them for the funds spent on the efforts at Anzalduas Park.