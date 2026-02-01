Mission brewing company closing down permanently
After eight years in business, 5x5 Brewing Company in Mission is closing its doors for good.
Founded by local veterans, the business is a popular meeting spot for vets and those who work in law enforcement. The company will continue to sell its beer while supplies last.
Co-owner Kevin Jackson said even though their beer was selling, they couldn't keep up with operation costs.
"You know we've got debt that has been around with the company since around the COVID time, and while we're doing pretty successful in the RGV...other associated costs have gone up. We've got higher insurance, price of cans, price of grain," Jackson said.
The company says they will no longer make their beers after they close. 5x5 is still open until the end of February.
