Hidalgo County extends deadline for property taxes

The deadline to pay property taxes without a penalty in Hidalgo County has been extended. It's now set for Monday, Feb. 2.

County officials said they're pushing back the deadline because January 31 falls on the weekend. Residents can pay their taxes in person or online.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo 'Paul' Villarreal Jr. says so far, close to $230 million has been collected.

"If it's $2,000 and you only have $500, you have $1,000, I'll advise you to come over and make a payment. I'll definitely allow that so you can also make sure it drops down the base amount and the penalties would be on whatever is left," Villarreal said.

Penalties and interest start February 3 on any unpaid taxes.

To pay your property taxes online, click here.