Hidalgo County judge releases statement on razor wire fence near border

KRGV file photo.

The Hidalgo County judge released a statement on Facebook in reference to a razor wire fence along the border.

"Real solutions come from policy, not from razor wire," Judge Richard Cortez said.

Earlier in January, Peñitas residents spoke out after military personnel started installing razor wire fence near the city's trash collection site.

Peñitas Mayor Ramiro Loya said his city was not given a heads-up when the fence was installed.

"Here in Hidalgo County, residents want safety, stability, and clear solutions, not temporary measures. Actions like this create concern and confusion in local communities, especially when they happen without local input. These installations change the feel of public spaces and can create anxiety for families who are simply going about their daily lives," Cortez said in the statement.

To read Cortez's full statement, click here.