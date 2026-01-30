Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning comedian of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'SCTV' fame, dies at 71
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor known for comedic roles across the decades — from Kevin's beleaguered mom in "Home Alone" to the iconic Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" — died Friday at 71.
The Canadian-born O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles "following a brief illness," according to a statement from her agency, CAA. Further details were not immediately available.
O'Hara was an alum of Toronto's Second City Theatre and was one of the creators of the sketch comedy show "SCTV."
