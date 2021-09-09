Mission CISD offering rapid COVID-19 tests on campus for students and employees

The Mission Consolidated Independent School District is now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to students and employees on campus, the district announced Tuesday.

The district is offering the tests as part of a statewide program that allows testing of both symptomatic and asymptomatic students and employees, the district said in a news release.

The program uses the BinaxNOW tests and provides results in 15 minutes. They are administered using a nasal swab and have accuracy rates of 97-98% for symptomatic individuals, the release stated.

Tests will be made available to all students who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. However, to participate in the program, parents must complete a form that has been sent via email but can also be picked up at each campus.

Parents will be called with results of the test and the results will also be shared with MCISD officials, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department and the Texas Department of State Health.

District officials said if a parent has a child experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to not be sent to school. According to the release, those parents can contact their campus to make arrangement with the school nurse to make arrangements to be tested.