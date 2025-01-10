Mission man charged in fatal New Year’s Day crash

A 23-year-old man from Mission is in custody following a News Year’s Day crash that killed a teenager and hospitalized four other people, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jose Cordero was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Tuesday on a charge of intoxication manslaughter and four charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle, jail records show.

The crash happened on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at around 1:22 a.m. and killed 14-year-old Ashley Monserrat Pano Fuentes.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mission teen killed in New Year’s Day crash

As previously reported, a Toyota Sequoia occupied by four people attempted to exit a private drive from the west side of the roadway north of 6 Mile Road and cross FM 492 when a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed collided into it.

Fuentes died at the scene, DPS said.

On Wednesday, a DPS news release identified Cordero as the driver of the Chevrolet. The release noted that Cordero had been hospitalized following the crash.

The La Joya Independent School District identified Pano as a student. The district said Pano's mother and two sisters were hospitalized in the crash. Pano’s mother was released from the hospital, but her sisters suffered various injuries that required surgery.

Wednesday’s news release from DPS indicated that the sisters remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Jail records show bond for Cordero was set at $170,000.