Mission police: Officer hospitalized following shooting, Texas Rangers investigating

A Mission police officer was hospitalized following an early Saturday morning shooting, according to a department spokesperson.

The unidentified officer is in stable condition, Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said, adding that the suspect in the officer-involved shooting is in critical condition.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting, Flores added.

Details on what led to the shooting will be provided at a later time, Flores said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.