Mission police: Officer hospitalized following shooting, Texas Rangers investigating
A Mission police officer was hospitalized following an early Saturday morning shooting, according to a department spokesperson.
The unidentified officer is in stable condition, Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said, adding that the suspect in the officer-involved shooting is in critical condition.
The Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting, Flores added.
Details on what led to the shooting will be provided at a later time, Flores said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
