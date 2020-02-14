Mission police searching for burglars caught on camera opening unlocked vehicles

MISSION – Over the past 48 hours, two men have reportedly been walking up to people’s cars in Mission and simply opening them.

Officer Arturo Flores says all the cases share one thing – unlocked doors.

Residents on Elm Street say the neighborhood is usually quiet, which is why many are surprised by the burglaries.

One of the suspects was caught on surveillance. He’s seen walking up to a truck, tries to open the door and moves on to the next vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.

Watch the video above for the full story.